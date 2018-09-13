Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Kroger tumbles after missing on sales (KR)

Finance Kroger tumbles after missing on sales (KR)

Kroger beat on profits but missed on sales. The grocer reiterated its full-year guidance.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(Apeel Sciences)

Kroger shares plunged more than 7% ahead of Thursday's opening bell after missing Wall Street's sales forecast.

The grocer posted revenue of $27.9 billion, missing the $28.6 billion that was expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg data. Kroger said it earned $0.41 per share after adjusting for some pre-tax gains, topping the $0.38 that was expected.

"We are only two quarters into our three year Restock Kroger plan, and we are making solid progress," CEO Rodney McMullen said in the earnings release.

"Kroger customers have more ways than ever to engage with us seamlessly through our recently-launched Kroger Ship, expanded availability of Instacart, successful ClickList offering, and selling Simple Truth in China through Alibaba's Tmall."

Looking ahead, the company reiterated its earnings guidance for the current fiscal year, which is $2.00 to $2.15 per share after adjusting some items. Analysts were expecting $2.12.

Kroger is up 3.5% this year through Wednesday.

Now read:

null play

null

(Business Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance 24 powerful and moving photos from the September 11 attacks that...bullet
2 Finance Here's how much these 9 Nigerian billionaires have lost in the...bullet
3 Finance The Turkish lira dives after Erdogan calls for lower...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance Kroger tumbles after missing on sales (KR)
Mario Draghi
Finance European Central Bank holds and says rates won't change until next summer at the soonest
James Gorman
Finance Morgan Stanley is reportedly getting ready to offer clients exposure to bitcoin with a new trading product (MS)
The Turkish flag.
Finance The lira is going wild after the Turkish central bank defied Erdogan and hiked interest rates