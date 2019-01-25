The service which was launched in November last year has been nominated under the Best Mobile Innovation for Commerce.

M-PESA global allows all M-PESA customers to send money to any individual across the world.

Winners of the awards will be announced during this year’.

Safaricom’s M-PESA Global has been shortlisted for the Global Mobile Awards 2019 (GLOMO Awards). The service which was launched in November last year has been nominated under the Best Mobile Innovation for Commerce.

M-PESA global allows all M-PESA customers to send money to any individual across the world through a variety of channels including directly into their bank accounts, and for pick up at more than 500,000 Western Union agent locations.

“We launched M-PESA Global as part of our strategy to open up M-PESA to the world. The fact that it has been recognised at a global event that is wildly seen as the ‘Oscars’ of the mobile industry is a reflection of how the service has revolutionised the sector”, said Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Chief Financial Services Officer, Safaricom.

Last year Shupavu 291 which was developed by Eneza Education in collaboration with Safaricom, won in the Best Mobile Invention for Education category.

“The GLOMOs provide a world stage on which to celebrate the most inspirational and innovative developments across our industry, recognising the companies and individuals leading the way in everything from 5G, to emerging markets, to intelligent connectivity. The awards attract a significant level of high-quality entries, so being nominated today is a great achievement” said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd in a statement announcing this year’s nominations.

Winners of the awards will be announced during this year’