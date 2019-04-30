Kenya's Equity Group Holding and a London-listed financial services firm Atlas Mara Limited are on a share swap deal.

Kenya's Equity Group Holding on Tuesday said it is in talks to acquire stakes through a share swap in four African banks.

The stakes, owned by a London-listed financial services firm Atlas Mara Limited, will involve 62% of the share capital of Rwanda’s Banque Populaire du and 100% in African Banking Corporation of Zambia, African Banking Corporation in Tanzania and African Banking Corporation Mozambique.

The arrangement will see Atlas Mara Limited having a 6.27% stake in Equity Group, Kenya’s biggest bank by market value.

“Getting a stake in Equity Group means Atlas Mara becomes a meaningful shareholder in one of Africa’s most successful and well-run banks.

“The transaction will result in increased scale in Rwanda and Tanzania once Atlas Mara and Equity combine their operations there," Atlas Mara said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The deal will allow Equity Group to expand its footprint in Africa," Kenya's Equity Group said.

According to the Equity statement, the transaction is worth about 10.7 billion shillings ($105 million).

