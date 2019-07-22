This announcement was made at an MoU signing that happened at the sidelines of the Afro-Asia FinTech Festival held in Nairobi.

FOMO Pay (Singapore) has partnered with WAPI Pay (Kenya) to provide payment solutions between Asia & Africa.

This announcement was made at an MoU signing that happened at the sidelines of the Afro-Asia FinTech Festival held in Nairobi.

The two companies look to build the first Africa – Asia payment gateway through partnerships and platforms integrations to allow easier, cheaper and faster payments and remittances for purchase of goods and services, salary payments and trade between the two corridors.

FOMO Pay Co-Founder Zack Yang welcomed the new partnership saying it would open up business between the two regions.

“This initiative will open upto 1Billion USD of trade between Africa and South-east Asia for traders and entrepreneurs with faster and more efficient rails to make payments” said Yang.

On his part Wapi Capital Executive Director Paul Ndichu reiterated the importance of the gateway.

“These new payment rails will open up Kenyan and African market to the billion Asia market, facilitating women and youth employment via e-commerce, accelerate trade to close the deficit gaps and enhance further business relationships.” said Ndichu.

"The services have started in Kenya and will launch in Ghana, Zambia and Uganda this month and Nigeria in August.” He added.

Payments and remittances contribute to the import and export receipts for the country and are a major source of African countries revenue. Kenya alone traded $3.5 Billion last year with Asia while the rest of Africa did about $204.2 Billion.

According to UN Comtrade, Singapore’s main destination markets in Africa in 2015 were Liberia and South Africa, while for Thailand the main export markets were Egypt and South Africa.

Exports to African economies from Southeast Asia mainly consist of vehicles and their parts, electronic equipment, refined petroleum, chemicals, rubber, rice, and metals.