According to the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation, Rasmus Prehn said the fund will be sent through the World Bank.

He said that this is to help Kenya improve its emergency response to Coronavirus pandemic.

Rasmus Prehn made this pledge on behalf of his government last week after he spoke with Kenya’s National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani.

“The spread of coronavirus seems inevitable,” Prehn said.

"If not handled resolutely, it will have fatal consequences for the most vulnerable populations, not least in densely populated areas and where the health system is challenged," he added.

An official from the Danish Embassy in Nairobi explained that the money will be used for medicine and equipment, “capacity building of health personnel, quarantine and treatment centres”.

All the 47 counties are expected to benefit from the emergency response project.

Denmark itself has reported 3,672 cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 139 have died.

