The Kenyan government has issued new generation coins with features that make them accessible to visually impaired people.

The new currencies, in coins, in units of Sh1, Sh5, Sh10 and Sh20.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), made this announcement via its official Twitter handle on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

The monetary authority says the new currency was issued in line with constitutional requirements through a Kenya Gazette notice and will being to circulate today.