The airline plans to launch flights from Nairobi to Rome, Italy and Geneva, Switzerland on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner four time a week starting in June this year.

Kenya Airways previously operated to Rome and with the resumption of flights plus the addition of Geneva, this will bring the destinations Kenya Airways serves in Europe to 5.

With this route, Kenya Airways will offer excellent connections from these two cities to its 43 destinations in Africa for business, diplomatic missions, and tourism.

“The addition of flights to Rome and Geneva will be welcomed by both our leisure and business customers. Rome with its status of a ‘global city’ is also rich with history and culture making it one of the top tourist destination in the world. Geneva hosts the highest number of international organizations in the world such as the United Nations (UN), making it a global hub for diplomacy. It is a perfect complement to Nairobi which is also Africa’s hub for UN among other international agencies,” said Kenya Airways Group MD and CEO Sebastian Mikosz.

Kenya Airways previously operated to Rome and with the resumption of flights plus the addition of Geneva, this will bring the destinations Kenya Airways serves in Europe to 5 and 55 worldwide.

Tickets will be available for sale beginning Tuesday 22nd January 2019 with an introductory price on offer until 15th February of USD 699 from Nairobi.