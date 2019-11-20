Jambojet’s newest De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft was among 165 aircraft to be exhibited at the 2019 Dubai Airshow.

Kenyan budget airline, Jambojet has received a major public relations boast one of its newest jets was showcased to the whole world at Dubai airshow.

The Dubai airshow presents an opportunity to aircraft manufacturers of both civil and military operations to demonstrate their operations and technical capability to industry leaders and potential customers to facilitate successful global trade.

Dubai Airshow, 2019. (khaleejtimes)

Jambojet’s newest De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft was among 165 aircraft to be exhibited by leading manufacturers at the 2019 Dubai Airshow.

“We are delighted that De Havilland chose to showcase one of our aircraft. This is the first time we are taking part in the airshow and we are also the first Kenyan airline to ever take part in an international air show. It’s a great honour not just to Jambojet, but to the country, and goes a long way in demonstrating our readiness to grow our footprint. It also helps us enhance our credentials as a world class airline, following the recent international awards we won,” said Allan Kilavuka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jambojet.

At least 1300 exhibitors took part in the biennial event which takes place at Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central.

Jambojet acquired the jet this year to increase its capacity as it rolls out a regional expansion plan.

The recognition comes at a time when Kenyan aviation industry is becoming under intense scrutiny over safety record following numerous scary incidents of aircraft losing wheels midair to veering off the runway.

Following backlash by Kenyans and pressure from Parliament over poor air safety, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) finally decided to crack the whip.