Kenya’s budget airline, Jambojet, has added another feather to its cap and is now a proud owner of IATA’s certificate in Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) Registration.

The IOSA program is an internationally recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the safety, operational management and control systems of an airline.

Jambojet latest award come just months after the airline bagged the 2018 Bombardier Reliability Award for outstanding performance in dispatch reliability.

Jambojet becomes the only operator after Kenya Airways to get IOSA registration in Kenya, reinforcing its commitment to maintain global safety standards in its operations.

“Safety is a principal requisite in our industry. Our customers need the assurance that they can travel comfortably, affordably and securely to any of our destinations. This registration is a testament to the effort we have put into ensuring the best operational and efficiency standards as a growing regional airline,” said Mr. Allan Kilavuka, Chief Executive Officer, Jambojet.

Jambojet has successfully completed the meticulous audit which involves approximately 900 standards and recommended practise. The audit covers an exhaustive assessment of eight functional and operational areas which include organisation and management systems, flight operations, operational control, flight dispatch, aircraft engineering and maintenance, cabin operations, ground handling operations, and security management.

“The IOSA audit involves a great deal of hard work and requires a significant commitment of people, time and resources. I would like to congratulate Jambojet team for this achievement.

As we expand our operations into the region, we are keen to offer value beyond convenience and affordability. Our core promise to our customers and partners is reliability and safety and undergoing the IOSA audit adds to this commitment, across the region,” said Mr. Kilavuka.

IOSA uses internationally recognized audit principles and is designed to conduct audits in a standardized and consistent manner. Airlines are re-evaluated every two years to ensure consistent innovation and observance to operational management, efficiency, air-worthiness and safety in the aviation industry.

