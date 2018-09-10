Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Investors betting against JD.com made $153 million after the company's CEO was accused of sexual misconduct (JD)

Finance Investors betting against JD.com made $153 million after the company's CEO was accused of sexual misconduct (JD)

JD.com short sellers made $153 million after the company's CEO was detained in the US over a sexual-misconduct allegation. Shares dropped 14% last week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Richard Liu, CEO and founder of China's e-commerce company JD.com, attends a session of the second annual World Internet Conference play

Richard Liu, CEO and founder of China's e-commerce company JD.com, attends a session of the second annual World Internet Conference

(REUTERS/Aly Song)

  • JD.com plunged after its CEO was detained in the US over a sexual-misconduct allegation.
  • Short sellers made $153 million in profits from the stock decline, which saw shares fall 14% last week.
  • Watch JD.com trade in real-time here.

JD.com short sellers — or investors betting on the company's stock to fall — made millions last week after CEO Liu Qiangdong was detained in the US over a sexual-misconduct allegation.

Following the news that Liu was arrested over a rape allegation in Minneapolis over Labor Day weekend, JD.com's stock dropped 14% last week. That generated mark-to-market profits of $153 million for short sellers, according to data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

"Short sellers have been selling into JD.com’s price weakness since mid-July with 7 million new shares shorted since July 15, up 23%," Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3, said in an email.

Overall, short sellers have made $392 million in mark-to-market profits since January, most of which occurred during the second half of the year, Dusaniwsky added. S3 data shows JD.com is now the seventh-largest short in the Hong Kong/China region, with $1.03 billion of short interest.

Last month, JD.com, the second-largest Chinese e-commerce company after Alibaba, posted a loss of $0.23 per share on revenue of $18.5 billion. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting a $0.12 per share gain on revenue of $19.31 billion.

Shares of JD.com are down 38% this year.

Now read:

null play

null

(Business Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance Bill Gates Foundation eyes Kenya's mobile money with Mojaloop...bullet
2 Finance Good news for SMEs in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone...bullet
3 Finance Tesla has faced a wave of executive departures this year....bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Protesters demonstrate against the possible stockpiling of medecines and food in the event of a no-deal Brexit in London, Britain. Aug 22, 2018.
Finance Brexit stockpiling could make a mini recession next year 'almost inevitable' for the UK
Volvo
Finance Trump's trade war has forced one of Europe's most famous automakers to delay a $30 billion IPO
A Waymo vehicle.
Finance Waymo could be worth as much $175 billion — here's a brief history of the Google Car project (GOOGL)
null
Finance Victoria's Secret is broken and its Pink franchise is in the 'early innings' of a long decline (LB)