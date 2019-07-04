Invest with LandLagos, get 25% more on your investment

Each year, about 700,000 housing units are added to the already teeming number of houses in Nigeria. This gives you an idea of how valuable the Nigerian real estate market is.

Although, the real estate market has plenty of investment opportunities, buying and owning real estate is a lot more complicated than investing in stocks.

It is with this in mind that the Landlagos Development Company, led by Glory Osei (C.E.O / Co-Founder) launched The Landlagos Intellome.

Here’s how it works. Landlagos Intellome is a development project where Landlagos partners with you and other like minds to develop and manage the construction of affordable residential and commercial buildings while also allowing you to earn a good return on your capital in 12 months.

In fact, development shares at the Landlagos Intellome are offered for as low as N1,000,000 per share. You, the development partner would earn a 25% return on your capital in 12 months. Not forgetting that your capital is backed by Landlagos property assets leaving you with minimal exposure to any risks. For example, a 5 bedroom duplex with a swimming pool would have available 85 development shares.

The first Landlagos Intellome is located in the Adeba community at Lakowe, a fast-growing residential community on the Island in Lagos. Over the years, Lakowe has experienced rapid development and it is now a substitute for those who desire to build or buy a property in the Ajah axis. The neighborhood is just about a 35 minute drive from Ajah.

Again, issues surrounding Certificate of Occupancy, (C of O) are non existent as everything is well documented.

The first Landlagos Intellome development will consist of four (4) home types. Each housing unit is divided into development shares from 50 to 85 development shares depending on the size of the home.

