Inside Eurostar's business lounge at London's St Pancras train station, which has a free cocktail bar with its own brand of gin

- The Eurostar is the high-speed train that links London to European cities like Paris and Amsterdam.
- On a recent weekend trip to Paris, I checked out Eurostar's newly revamped lounge for Business Premier passengers at London's St. Pancras International.
- It was pretty luxurious — and even has a free cocktail bar with its own brand of gin.
The Eurostar, the high-speed train that links London to European cities like Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Marseille, is arguably one of the best ways to travel — especially in business class.
Called "Business Premier," passengers travelling in this cabin are treated to express check-in and complimentary drinks and fine dining on board, as well as access to a lounge which was recently given a shiny new cocktail bar.
On a recent weekend trip to Paris, I checked out the new business lounge at London's St. Pancras International.
Here's what it's like inside.
play
After getting through security and passport control, Business Premier passengers can turn right for the brick-exterior entrance to the two-floor business lounge.
After getting through security and passport control, Business Premier passengers can turn right for the brick-exterior entrance to the two-floor business lounge. (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
The first floor is sleek and stylish, with glass, exposed brick, and blues and greys.
The first floor is sleek and stylish, with glass, exposed brick, and blues and greys. (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
There are subtle gold accents everywhere.
There are subtle gold accents everywhere. (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
Turn left, and you'll find a more basic area to eat and work (there's complimentary WiFi throughout).
Turn left, and you'll find a more basic area to eat and work (there's complimentary WiFi throughout). (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
Here's what was on offer in terms of food and drink on the main floor.
Here's what was on offer in terms of food and drink on the main floor. (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
On both floors, there's a wide selection of complimentary newspapers...
On both floors, there's a wide selection of complimentary newspapers... (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
...And magazines. There was also a fridge full of cold water bottles.
...And magazines. There was also a fridge full of cold water bottles. (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
This impressive spiral staircase leads you to the second floor — but there's also a lift.
This impressive spiral staircase leads you to the second floor — but there's also a lift. (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
Upstairs, things were quieter than the first floor, which was a bit buzzy for 11 a.m. on a Friday.
Upstairs, things were quieter than the first floor, which was a bit buzzy for 11 a.m. on a Friday. (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
This is the perfect place to catch up on some work or get some reading done.
This is the perfect place to catch up on some work or get some reading done. (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
There's even a printer on hand.
There's even a printer on hand. (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
The seats — which look a bit like you're already on the train — are really comfy.
The seats — which look a bit like you're already on the train — are really comfy. (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
There's also an impressive-looking chandelier at the end of the hallway above another staircase.
There's also an impressive-looking chandelier at the end of the hallway above another staircase. (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
The highlight, however, is the newly-opened fully-serviced cocktail bar, which was unfortunately closed since it was still morning when we visited. It comes complete with a circular black and gold design with pretty plush-looking velvet chairs.
The highlight, however, is the newly-opened fully-serviced cocktail bar, which was unfortunately closed since it was still morning when we visited. It comes complete with a circular black and gold design with pretty plush-looking velvet chairs. (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
Here's how it looks when it's fully stocked.
Here's how it looks when it's fully stocked. (Eurostar)
It offers passengers complimentary cocktails — and a G&T menu featuring booze from across the continent — designed by the London Cocktail Club, including a bespoke drink designed by Michelin-starred chef Raymond Blanc OBE.
It offers passengers complimentary cocktails — and a G&T menu featuring booze from across the continent — designed by the London Cocktail Club, including a bespoke drink designed by Michelin-starred chef Raymond Blanc OBE. (Eurostar)
Eurostar even has its own gin, Toujours 21, which fuses French botanicals and honey from the Kent countryside.
Eurostar even has its own gin, Toujours 21, which fuses French botanicals and honey from the Kent countryside. (Eurostar)
Even though there was no cocktail bar in the morning, there was a fully stocked drinks fridge upstairs with juice, other soft drinks, and beer.
Even though there was no cocktail bar in the morning, there was a fully stocked drinks fridge upstairs with juice, other soft drinks, and beer. (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
There was also a selection of wine and spirits available.
There was also a selection of wine and spirits available. (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
Since it was time for a late breakfast, we browsed the selection of crackers and savoury snacks...
Since it was time for a late breakfast, we browsed the selection of crackers and savoury snacks... (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
...And sweet treats...
...And sweet treats... (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
...Before settling on some pastries, fruit, yogurt, toast, and jam. We were headed to Paris, after all.
...Before settling on some pastries, fruit, yogurt, toast, and jam. We were headed to Paris, after all. (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
The machine-made coffee was pretty good, too.
The machine-made coffee was pretty good, too. (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
Before boarding, I loaded up on complimentary magazines like Vogue and Cereal, which are usually pretty expensive to buy in the store before you travel.
Before boarding, I loaded up on complimentary magazines like Vogue and Cereal, which are usually pretty expensive to buy in the store before you travel. (Alison Millington / Business Insider)
We even managed to get the friendly staff to bring us a glass of Champagne before our train arrived. Bon voyage!
We even managed to get the friendly staff to bring us a glass of Champagne before our train arrived. Bon voyage! (Alison Millington / Business Insider)