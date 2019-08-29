Arise has become a shareholder of reference in ETI.

This transaction will see Arise collaborate with Ecobank to advance financial inclusion on the continent.

The International Finance Corporation has sold its 14% stakes in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) to an equity firm, Arise B.V.

Following the completion of the transaction, Arise has become a shareholder of reference in ETI.

Paolo Martelli, Senior Advisor at IFC, said, “As part of its ordinary asset portfolio rotation, IFC has divested its shareholding in ETI to Arise B.V, a highly reputable Investment House with a strong developmental mandate for Africa."

Deepak Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Arise said: “In line with our core business mandate of investing in Africa’s local prosperity we are excited to have acquired c.14.1 % shareholding in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI). Arise aims to collaborate with local Financial Service Providers (FSPs) in Sub – Saharan Africa to boost economic growth through strengthening the local banking sector. This transaction with ETI will see Arise collaborate with Ecobank to advance financial inclusion on the continent”.

Ade Ayeyemi, Chief Executive Officer of ETI said, “We welcome Arise as a shareholder of ETI and believe that there would be a strong synergy in our core objectives especially in ensuring and enshrining financial inclusion and the potential for the development of our continent. We must also take the opportunity to extend our deep appreciation to IFC for its commitment to and support for Ecobank in the last 10 years. We made meaningful progress with strong collaboration and look forward to continuing to work with IFC in other areas in the future.”

J. P. Morgan Securities acted as Sole Placement Agent and Sole Financial Advisor to IFC and the funds managed by IFC Asset Management Company (AMC) in the deal.