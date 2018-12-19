Tipping is a tricky beast.

Figuring out how much to tip and who to tip during the holidays can get even more complicated.

DealNews broke down how much to tip during the holidays, and we compiled their recommendations here.

Figuring out how much to tip for a typical service is often more complicated than it needs to be but it can get even more tricky around the holidays, when tipping can depend on how often you received a certain service throughout the year.

What's the rule of thumb for tipping the guy who walks your dogs every week or the gardener who stops by your house once a month? And did you know you should tip your garbage collector during the holidays?

To help simplify the confusion, controversy, and complication that is tipping, DealNews previously broke down the most common situations in which tipping is expected and how much to tip for each one . We took all their holiday tipping recommendations and compiled them here.

From your dog groomer to your personal trainer, see just how much to tip everyone in your life for the holidays.

Apartment/building supers

Poh Smith/Shutterstock

Tip: $75 to $150

Babysitters

JumlongCh/Shutterstock

Tip: One week's pay, to be gifted beforehand

Dog groomers

Carl Court/Getty Images

Tip: $10 to $100, depending on the frequency of your visits throughout the year

Dog walker

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tip: One week's pay if you're a regular customer

Garbage collectors

John Minchillo/AP Photos

Tip: $15 (up to $25)

Doorman

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Tip: A bottle of wine or box of chocolates (or $50 to $150 if you're tipping cash)

Gardeners

kazoka/Shutterstock

Tip: One week's pay if they visit regularly; otherwise, $20 to $50

Housekeepers

Dave Thompson/Getty Images

Tip: One week's pay

Janitors

Matilde Campodonico/Getty Images

Tip: $15 (up to $25 for exceptional service)

Mail carriers

Joseph Kaczmarek/AP Images

Tip: $15 (up to $20 for exceptional service)

Nannies

Julio Cortez/Getty Images

Tip: One week's pay

Newspaper delivery

Paul Sancya/Getty Images

Tip: $15 (up to $25 for exceptional service)

Parking attendants

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Tip: $15 (up to $25 for exceptional service)

Personal trainers

Paulo Sena/Flickr

Tip: $20 (up to $50 for exceptional service)

