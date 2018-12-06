Pulse.ng logo
How much money you have to earn to be considered rich in the biggest city in every state

Being part of America's upper class varies from city to city. See what you need to earn to be rich in some of the biggest cities in the US.

How much you need to earn to be considered "rich" depends on the city you live in. play

How much you need to earn to be considered "rich" depends on the city you live in.

(Rob Kim / Getty)

  • "Rich" is defined by some Americans as having an average of $2.4 million, according to a Charles Schwab survey.
  • But how much money you need to earn to be considered "rich" by the government's standards depends on the city you live in.
  • What's considered rich in Seattle is over $100,000 more than what's considered rich in Detroit.

Just how much money do you need to earn to be considered "rich"?

For some Americans, the answer is having an average of $2.4 million to your name — that's almost 30 times the actual median net worth of US households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Ask the government, and they'll define wealthy as individuals earning at least $500,001 and couples earning at least $600,000 — the new income thresholds that now pay the top federal marginal income tax rate of 37% in accordance with President Donald Trump's new tax plan.

But in reality, the answer varies depending on the city you live in. What's considered rich in Detroit is more than $100,000 less than what's considered rich in Seattle.

Not sure if you fall into the upper class?

We pooled 5-year estimate data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community survey, combining results on median household income from 2013-2017 to determine just how much you need to earn in the most populated city in every state, including Washington DC, to be considered rich (hint: it's at least twice the median household income).

Below, check out the income needed to be considered rich in some of America's biggest cities, ranked from lowest to highest.

51. Detroit, Michigan: at least $55,676

(Kemboslice/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $27,838

Population: 679,865



50. Birmingham, Alabama: at least $67,540

(Kris Kuzniar/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $33,770

Population: 212,265



49. Newark, New Jersey: at least $69,652

(mandritoiu/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $34,826

Population: 282,803



48. Jackson, Mississippi: at least $70,616

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $35,308

Population: 170,393



47. Memphis, Tennessee: at least $76,460

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $38,230

Population: 654,723



46. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: at least $76,578

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $38,289

Population: 599,086



45. New Orleans, Louisiana: at least $77,442

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $38,721

Population: 388,182



44. Wilmington, Delaware: at least $80,442

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $40,221

Population: 71,276



43. Providence, Rhode Island: at least $80,732

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $40,366

Population: 179,509



42. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: at least $81,298

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $40,649

Population: 1,569,657



41. Columbia, South Carolina: at least $87,300

(Ron Cogswell/Flickr)

Median household income: $43,650

Population: 132,236



40. Indianapolis, Indiana: at least $89,418

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $44,709

Population: 853,431



39. Bridgeport, Connecticut: at least $89,682

(Wendell Guy/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $44,841

Population: 147,586



38. Charleston, West Virginia: at least $91,594

(Jerry Pennington/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $45,797

Population: 49,384



37. Baltimore, Maryland: at least $93,282

(S.Borisov/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $46,641

Population: 619,796



36. Burlington, Vermont: at least $94,280

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $47,140

Population: 42,453



35. Little Rock, Arkansas: at least $96,926

(Jonathannsegal/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $48,463

Population: 197,780



34. Wichita, Kansas: at least $97,964

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $48,982

Population: 389,054



33. Houston, Texas: at least $98,798

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $49,399

Population: 2,267,336



32. Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky: at least $98,878

(Thomas Kelley/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $49,439

Population: 615,478



31. Columbus, Ohio: at least $98,956

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $49,478

Population: 852,144



30. Albuquerque, New Mexico: at least $99,756

(Turtix/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $49,878

Population: 556,718



29. Des Moines, Iowa: at least $99,998

(Katie Haugland Bowen/Flickr)

Median household income: $49,999

Population: 214,778



28. Kansas City, Missouri: at least $100,272

(Tupungato/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $50,136

Population: 476,974



27. Jacksonville, Florida: at least $101,110

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $50,555

Population: 867,313



26. Fargo, North Dakota: at least $101,122

(David Harmantas/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $50,561

Population: 118,099



25. Portland, Maine: at least $102,860

(Jeff Gunn/Flickr)

Median household income: $51,430

Population: 66,715



24. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: at least $103,162

(Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $51,581

Population: 629,191



23. Atlanta, Georgia: at least $103,402

(ESB Professional/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $51,701

Population: 465,230



22. Phoenix, Arizona: at least $104,160

(welcomia/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $52,080

Population: 1,574,421



21. Chicago, Illinois: at least $104,994

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $52,497

Population: 2,722,586



20. Las Vegas, Nevada: at least $106,318

(Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock.com)

Median household income: $53,159

Population: 621,662



19. Omaha, Nebraska: at least $107,578

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $53,789

Population: 463,081



18. Salt Lake City, Utah: at least $108,018

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $54,009

Population: 194,188



17. Los Angeles, California: at least $109,002

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $54,501

Population: 3,949,776



16. Boise, Idaho: at least $109,094

(Charles Knowles/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $54,547

Population: 220,859



15. Billings, Montana: at least $111,170

(David Harmantas/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $55,585

Population: 109,082



14. Minneapolis, Minnesota: at least $111,440

(Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $55,720

Population: 411,452



13. Manchester, New Hampshire: at least $112,934

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $56,467

Population: 110,601



12. Sioux Falls, South Dakota: at least $113,428

(Jon Platek/Wikimedia Commons)

Median household income: $56,714

Population: 170,401



11. New York City, New York: at least $115,564

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Median household income: $57,782

Population: 8,560,072



10. Charlotte, North Carolina: at least $116,404

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $58,202

Population: 826,060



9. Denver, Colorado: at least $120,196

(Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $60,098

Population: 678,467



8. Cheyenne, Wyoming: at least $121,756

(Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $60,878

Population: 62,986



7. Portland, Oregon: at least $123,064

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $61,532

Population: 630,331



6. Boston, Massachusetts: at least $124,042

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $62,021

Population: 669,158



5. Urban Honolulu CDP, Hawaii: at least $131,414

(Yoshinori Kumagai/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $65,707

Population: 350,788



4. Virginia Beach, Virginia: at least $141,000

(Ritu Manoj Jethani/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $70,500

Population: 450,057



3. Washington, D.C.: at least $155,298

(Orhan Cam/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $77,649

Population: 672,391



2. Seattle, Washington: at least $159,130

(David Lewallen/Flickr)

Median household income: $79,565

Population: 688,245



1. Anchorage, Alaska: at least $164,542

(Raymona Pooler/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $82,271

Population: 298,225



