How much money you have to earn to be considered rich in the biggest city in every state

- "Rich" is defined by some Americans as having an average of $2.4 million, according to a Charles Schwab survey.
- But how much money you need to earn to be considered "rich" by the government's standards depends on the city you live in.
- What's considered rich in Seattle is over $100,000 more than what's considered rich in Detroit.
Just how much money do you need to earn to be considered "rich"?
For some Americans, the answer is having an average of $2.4 million to your name — that's almost 30 times the actual median net worth of US households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Ask the government, and they'll define wealthy as individuals earning at least $500,001 and couples earning at least $600,000 — the new income thresholds that now pay the top federal marginal income tax rate of 37% in accordance with President Donald Trump's new tax plan.
But in reality, the answer varies depending on the city you live in. What's considered rich in Detroit is more than $100,000 less than what's considered rich in Seattle.
Not sure if you fall into the upper class?
We pooled 5-year estimate data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community survey, combining results on median household income from 2013-2017 to determine just how much you need to earn in the most populated city in every state, including Washington DC, to be considered rich (hint: it's at least twice the median household income).
Below, check out the income needed to be considered rich in some of America's biggest cities, ranked from lowest to highest.
51. Detroit, Michigan: at least $55,676
Median household income: $27,838
Population: 679,865
50. Birmingham, Alabama: at least $67,540
Median household income: $33,770
Population: 212,265
49. Newark, New Jersey: at least $69,652
Median household income: $34,826
Population: 282,803
48. Jackson, Mississippi: at least $70,616
Median household income: $35,308
Population: 170,393
47. Memphis, Tennessee: at least $76,460
Median household income: $38,230
Population: 654,723
46. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: at least $76,578
Median household income: $38,289
Population: 599,086
45. New Orleans, Louisiana: at least $77,442
Median household income: $38,721
Population: 388,182
44. Wilmington, Delaware: at least $80,442
Median household income: $40,221
Population: 71,276
43. Providence, Rhode Island: at least $80,732
Median household income: $40,366
Population: 179,509
42. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: at least $81,298
Median household income: $40,649
Population: 1,569,657
41. Columbia, South Carolina: at least $87,300
Median household income: $43,650
Population: 132,236
40. Indianapolis, Indiana: at least $89,418
Median household income: $44,709
Population: 853,431
39. Bridgeport, Connecticut: at least $89,682
Median household income: $44,841
Population: 147,586
38. Charleston, West Virginia: at least $91,594
Median household income: $45,797
Population: 49,384
37. Baltimore, Maryland: at least $93,282
Median household income: $46,641
Population: 619,796
36. Burlington, Vermont: at least $94,280
Median household income: $47,140
Population: 42,453
35. Little Rock, Arkansas: at least $96,926
Median household income: $48,463
Population: 197,780
34. Wichita, Kansas: at least $97,964
Median household income: $48,982
Population: 389,054
33. Houston, Texas: at least $98,798
Median household income: $49,399
Population: 2,267,336
32. Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky: at least $98,878
Median household income: $49,439
Population: 615,478
31. Columbus, Ohio: at least $98,956
Median household income: $49,478
Population: 852,144
30. Albuquerque, New Mexico: at least $99,756
Median household income: $49,878
Population: 556,718
29. Des Moines, Iowa: at least $99,998
Median household income: $49,999
Population: 214,778
28. Kansas City, Missouri: at least $100,272
Median household income: $50,136
Population: 476,974
27. Jacksonville, Florida: at least $101,110
Median household income: $50,555
Population: 867,313
26. Fargo, North Dakota: at least $101,122
Median household income: $50,561
Population: 118,099
25. Portland, Maine: at least $102,860
Median household income: $51,430
Population: 66,715
24. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: at least $103,162
Median household income: $51,581
Population: 629,191
23. Atlanta, Georgia: at least $103,402
Median household income: $51,701
Population: 465,230
22. Phoenix, Arizona: at least $104,160
Median household income: $52,080
Population: 1,574,421
21. Chicago, Illinois: at least $104,994
Median household income: $52,497
Population: 2,722,586
20. Las Vegas, Nevada: at least $106,318
Median household income: $53,159
Population: 621,662
19. Omaha, Nebraska: at least $107,578
Median household income: $53,789
Population: 463,081
18. Salt Lake City, Utah: at least $108,018
Median household income: $54,009
Population: 194,188
17. Los Angeles, California: at least $109,002
Median household income: $54,501
Population: 3,949,776
16. Boise, Idaho: at least $109,094
Median household income: $54,547
Population: 220,859
15. Billings, Montana: at least $111,170
Median household income: $55,585
Population: 109,082
14. Minneapolis, Minnesota: at least $111,440
Median household income: $55,720
Population: 411,452
13. Manchester, New Hampshire: at least $112,934
Median household income: $56,467
Population: 110,601
12. Sioux Falls, South Dakota: at least $113,428
Median household income: $56,714
Population: 170,401
11. New York City, New York: at least $115,564
Median household income: $57,782
Population: 8,560,072
10. Charlotte, North Carolina: at least $116,404
Median household income: $58,202
Population: 826,060
9. Denver, Colorado: at least $120,196
Median household income: $60,098
Population: 678,467
8. Cheyenne, Wyoming: at least $121,756
Median household income: $60,878
Population: 62,986
7. Portland, Oregon: at least $123,064
Median household income: $61,532
Population: 630,331
6. Boston, Massachusetts: at least $124,042
Median household income: $62,021
Population: 669,158
5. Urban Honolulu CDP, Hawaii: at least $131,414
Median household income: $65,707
Population: 350,788
4. Virginia Beach, Virginia: at least $141,000
Median household income: $70,500
Population: 450,057
3. Washington, D.C.: at least $155,298
Median household income: $77,649
Population: 672,391
2. Seattle, Washington: at least $159,130
Median household income: $79,565
Population: 688,245
1. Anchorage, Alaska: at least $164,542
Median household income: $82,271
Population: 298,225