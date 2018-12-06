How much money you have to earn to be considered rich in the biggest city in every state

news

"Rich" is defined by some Americans as having an average of $2.4 million, according to a Charles Schwab survey.

But how much money you need to earn to be considered "rich" by the government's standards depends on the city you live in.

What's considered rich in Seattle is over $100,000 more than what's considered rich in Detroit.

Just how much money do you need to earn to be considered "rich"?

For some Americans, the answer is having an average of $2.4 million to your name — that's almost 30 times the actual median net worth of US households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Ask the government, and they'll define wealthy as individuals earning at least $500,001 and couples earning at least $600,000 — the new income thresholds that now pay the top federal marginal income tax rate of 37% in accordance with President Donald Trump's new tax plan.

But in reality, the answer varies depending on the city you live in. What's considered rich in Detroit is more than $100,000 less than what's considered rich in Seattle.

Not sure if you fall into the upper class?

We pooled 5-year estimate data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community survey, combining results on median household income from 2013-2017 to determine just how much you need to earn in the most populated city in every state, including Washington DC, to be considered rich (hint: it's at least twice the median household income).

Below, check out the income needed to be considered rich in some of America's biggest cities, ranked from lowest to highest.

51. Detroit, Michigan: at least $55,676

Median household income: $27,838

Population: 679,865

50. Birmingham, Alabama: at least $67,540

Median household income: $33,770

Population: 212,265

49. Newark, New Jersey: at least $69,652

Median household income: $34,826

Population: 282,803

48. Jackson, Mississippi: at least $70,616

Median household income: $35,308

Population: 170,393

47. Memphis, Tennessee: at least $76,460

Median household income: $38,230

Population: 654,723

46. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: at least $76,578

Median household income: $38,289

Population: 599,086

45. New Orleans, Louisiana: at least $77,442

Median household income: $38,721

Population: 388,182

44. Wilmington, Delaware: at least $80,442

Median household income: $40,221

Population: 71,276

43. Providence, Rhode Island: at least $80,732

Median household income: $40,366

Population: 179,509

42. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: at least $81,298

Median household income: $40,649

Population: 1,569,657

41. Columbia, South Carolina: at least $87,300

Median household income: $43,650

Population: 132,236

40. Indianapolis, Indiana: at least $89,418

Median household income: $44,709

Population: 853,431

39. Bridgeport, Connecticut: at least $89,682

Median household income: $44,841

Population: 147,586

38. Charleston, West Virginia: at least $91,594

Median household income: $45,797

Population: 49,384

37. Baltimore, Maryland: at least $93,282

Median household income: $46,641

Population: 619,796

36. Burlington, Vermont: at least $94,280

Median household income: $47,140

Population: 42,453

35. Little Rock, Arkansas: at least $96,926

Median household income: $48,463

Population: 197,780

34. Wichita, Kansas: at least $97,964

Median household income: $48,982

Population: 389,054

33. Houston, Texas: at least $98,798

Median household income: $49,399

Population: 2,267,336

32. Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky: at least $98,878

Median household income: $49,439

Population: 615,478

31. Columbus, Ohio: at least $98,956

Median household income: $49,478

Population: 852,144

30. Albuquerque, New Mexico: at least $99,756

Median household income: $49,878

Population: 556,718

29. Des Moines, Iowa: at least $99,998

Median household income: $49,999

Population: 214,778

28. Kansas City, Missouri: at least $100,272

Median household income: $50,136

Population: 476,974

27. Jacksonville, Florida: at least $101,110

Median household income: $50,555

Population: 867,313

26. Fargo, North Dakota: at least $101,122

Median household income: $50,561

Population: 118,099

25. Portland, Maine: at least $102,860

Median household income: $51,430

Population: 66,715

24. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: at least $103,162

Median household income: $51,581

Population: 629,191

23. Atlanta, Georgia: at least $103,402

Median household income: $51,701

Population: 465,230

22. Phoenix, Arizona: at least $104,160

Median household income: $52,080

Population: 1,574,421

21. Chicago, Illinois: at least $104,994

Median household income: $52,497

Population: 2,722,586

20. Las Vegas, Nevada: at least $106,318

Median household income: $53,159

Population: 621,662

19. Omaha, Nebraska: at least $107,578

Median household income: $53,789

Population: 463,081

18. Salt Lake City, Utah: at least $108,018

Median household income: $54,009

Population: 194,188

17. Los Angeles, California: at least $109,002

Median household income: $54,501

Population: 3,949,776

16. Boise, Idaho: at least $109,094

Median household income: $54,547

Population: 220,859

15. Billings, Montana: at least $111,170

Median household income: $55,585

Population: 109,082

14. Minneapolis, Minnesota: at least $111,440

Median household income: $55,720

Population: 411,452

13. Manchester, New Hampshire: at least $112,934

Median household income: $56,467

Population: 110,601

12. Sioux Falls, South Dakota: at least $113,428

Median household income: $56,714

Population: 170,401

11. New York City, New York: at least $115,564

Median household income: $57,782

Population: 8,560,072

10. Charlotte, North Carolina: at least $116,404

Median household income: $58,202

Population: 826,060

9. Denver, Colorado: at least $120,196

Median household income: $60,098

Population: 678,467

8. Cheyenne, Wyoming: at least $121,756

Median household income: $60,878

Population: 62,986

7. Portland, Oregon: at least $123,064

Median household income: $61,532

Population: 630,331

6. Boston, Massachusetts: at least $124,042

Median household income: $62,021

Population: 669,158

5. Urban Honolulu CDP, Hawaii: at least $131,414

Median household income: $65,707

Population: 350,788

4. Virginia Beach, Virginia: at least $141,000

Median household income: $70,500

Population: 450,057

3. Washington, D.C.: at least $155,298

Median household income: $77,649

Population: 672,391

2. Seattle, Washington: at least $159,130

Median household income: $79,565

Population: 688,245

1. Anchorage, Alaska: at least $164,542

Median household income: $82,271

Population: 298,225