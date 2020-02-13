Abdulsamad Rabiu increases his net worth from $1.6 billion in 2019 to $3.1 billion in 2020.

The 59-year-old Kano-born billionaire owns 98.5% in BUA cement, Nigeria's second-largest cement producer by volume.

According to Forbes’ latest estimates, the Nigerian cement maker and founder of BUA Group, has a net worth of $3.1 billion, emerging as the 8th richest man in Africa far ahead of Folorunsho Alakija.

His company, BUA Group, is a Nigerian conglomerate trading actively in cement production, sugar refining, and real estate.

Abdulsamad Rabiu, BUA Chairman

How Rabiu is building a strong Cement Company in Nigeria

The 59-year-old Kano-born billionaire created BUA Cement as a result of the consolidation of his privately owned Obu Cement with the publicly traded Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc (CCNN), to become Nigeria's second-largest cement producer by volume. It boasts of a huge export market in the West African region.

The new entity with factories in Sokoto State, North West Nigeria (2million MY) and Okpella Edo State, South-South Nigeria (6 million MPTA).

According to reports, a new 3 million MTPA capacity plant currently being constructed is scheduled to be operational in 2020 in Sokoto State. Not only Cement maker, his Lagos sugar factory produces 2,000 metric ton (MT) per day.

Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Group and Tong Laigou, Board Chairman, SINOMA CBMI, shake hands and exchange documents after signing a USD600 million deal to expand BUA's cement capacity in Africa.

His billionaire journey

In 2019, Rabiu returned to the billionaires' club with a net worth of $1.6 billion as the 16th richest person in Africa and third in Nigeria. His wealth dropped off in 2014. He told Forbes in an interview that it was due to Naira devaluation.