Hodinkee's latest limited-edition watch collaboration with Hermès could be its boldest yet

news

Watch website and retailer Hodinkee has announced its latest collaboration, this time with Hermès.

Two new luxury watches are available, one for $7,650 and the other for $14,700.

Hermès isn't as well-known as Rolex or Omega, but it has a long horological history and has kept itself relevant through its collaborations with Apple.

Hodinkee, the watch website and online retailer, has collaborated with some impressive names in horology to bring limited-edition timepieces to consumers. My personal favorites have been two affordable watches with Swatch, but Hodinkee has also worked with names such as Zenith, Omega, Laurent Ferrier, and TAG Heuer.

Prices have ranged widely, with the pieces typically selling out quickly.

Hodinkee's latest partnership is with Hermès, a French brand that's well known in traditional high-fashion circles but is somewhat obscure as far as its watches go (Hermès history with horology goes way, way back, however).

There are two new pieces, a time-only watch that comes in just under 40mm, rendered in steel; and a GMT, also just under 40mm, in palladium. Both are on a blue alligator strap and feature Hermès in-house caliber H1950 movement.

These are very good-looking, modern watches — not too big, not too small, with exactly the right amount of French flair, supported by Swiss movement-making.

Read more: This sleek-looking watch is easily one of the coolest in the world — and it costs only $150

"The collaboration between the two brands began more than three years ago, with conversations in Switzerland between Hodinkee founder Ben Clymer and Hermès Creative Director Pierre-Alexis Dumas," Hodinkee explained in a statement. "These occurred as Hermès continued investing heavily in its in-house watchmaking capabilities and Hodinkee was rising to prominence as one of the leading voices in lifestyle coverage. Over the next few years the two stayed in touch, eventually agreeing that a limited edition product, one that represented both brands in a meaningful way, would be an exciting adventure on which to embark." The pieces are officially named "Slim d'Hermès for Hodinkee" and are based on the Slim d'Hermès design that arrived in 2015. A history of admiration for Hermès play "Hermès is a brand that I have long-admired personally and professionally," Clymer wrote in an email to Business Insider. "Their eye for design, focus on quality, and attention to detail make them a luxury powerhouse," he continued. "In terms of watchmaking, this allows them to be uniquely positioned, as they are able to draw inspiration from a variety of sources within the brand's portfolio as well as produce watches that are 'in-house.' This further solidifies Hermès as a serious watch manufacturer while at the same time pushing forward the design language of timepieces." Price-wise, the watches aren't wildly expensive by the standards of the mechanical watch world, but they are very much luxury items. The time-only is $7,650 and the GMT is $14,700. Just 100 of the former and 24 of the latter will be produced, each with a unique blue dial and "numbered and engraved 'EDITION HODINKEE' on the back and the sapphire window showcases the beautifully finished Hermès" movement, the website said. The watches will be available exclusively through the Hodinkee shop.

Hermès isn't as well-known as Rolex or Omega, but it has kept itself relevant through its collaborations with Apple, creating exclusive digital faces and leather straps to accompany versions of the Apple Watch. In this context, the Hodinkee partnership makes perfect sense, as the website has been engaged with the Apple Watch since the device was launched and has never shied from expressing admiration for Hermès legacy.