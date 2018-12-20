- Older Americans tend to have a higher income than younger Americans, and this holds in most US states and Washington, DC.
- Business Insider found the median income for full-time, year-round workers in each state among three generational age groups: millennials , Gen Xers, and baby boomers.
- The gap in median income between millennials and baby boomers ranged from the older generation making about 25% more than millennials in Iowa to 65% more than millennials in Alaska.
Across the US, older workers tend to have a higher income than younger workers.
Business Insider analyzed individual-level data from the US Census Bureau's 2017 " American Community Survey " available from the Minnesota Population Center's Integrated Public Use Microdata Series and found the median total income among full-time, year-round employed workers in each state for three generational age groups : millennials (age 21 to 36 in 2017), Gen Xers (age 37 to 52), and baby boomers (age 53 to 71). Median means half the group makes below that amount and half makes above that amount.
In all 50 states and Washington, DC, the median millennial made less money than the median Gen Xer or baby boomer, and in most states boomers earned more than their Gen X counterparts.
The gap in median salary between millennials and baby boomers ranged from the median boomer making about 25% more than the median millennial in Iowa to a 65% gap between the median millennial and median boomer in Alaska.
Here's what the typical worker in each of those three generations makes in every state.
Alabama
Millennial: $32,000
Gen Xer: $46,500
Baby boomer: $50,000
Alaska
Millennial: $43,000
Gen Xer: $65,000
Baby boomer: $71,000
Arizona
Millennial: $35,000
Gen Xer: $50,000
Baby boomer: $55,000
Arkansas
Millennial: $32,000
Gen Xer: $43,000
Baby boomer: $46,000
California
Millennial: $40,000
Gen Xer: $60,000
Baby boomer: $61,400
Colorado
Millennial: $40,000
Gen Xer: $60,000
Baby boomer: $60,000
Connecticut
Millennial: $45,000
Gen Xer: $65,000
Baby boomer: $70,000
Delaware
Millennial: $38,000
Gen Xer: $60,000
Baby boomer: $60,300
District of Columbia
Millennial: $63,000
Gen Xer: $95,200
Baby boomer: $80,000
Florida
Millennial: $33,000
Gen Xer: $45,000
Baby boomer: $50,000
Georgia
Millennial: $35,000
Gen Xer: $50,000
Baby boomer: $52,000
Hawaii
Millennial: $39,000
Gen Xer: $53,000
Baby boomer: $56,000
Idaho
Millennial: $33,000
Gen Xer: $50,000
Baby boomer: $48,100
Illinois
Millennial: $40,300
Gen Xer: $56,000
Baby boomer: $60,000
Indiana
Millennial: $37,500
Gen Xer: $50,000
Baby boomer: $51,900
Iowa
Millennial: $40,000
Gen Xer: $51,000
Baby boomer: $50,000
Kansas
Millennial: $37,200
Gen Xer: $50,000
Baby boomer: $52,000
Kentucky
Millennial: $35,000
Gen Xer: $47,810
Baby boomer: $50,000
Louisiana
Millennial: $35,000
Gen Xer: $49,000
Baby boomer: $50,000
Maine
Millennial: $38,000
Gen Xer: $50,000
Baby boomer: $52,000
Maryland
Millennial: $45,000
Gen Xer: $67,000
Baby boomer: $73,100
Massachusetts
Millennial: $50,000
Gen Xer: $72,000
Baby boomer: $70,000
Michigan
Millennial: $37,000
Gen Xer: $53,000
Baby boomer: $55,000
Minnesota
Millennial: $42,100
Gen Xer: $60,000
Baby boomer: $59,000
Mississippi
Millennial: $31,900
Gen Xer: $41,000
Baby boomer: $45,000
Missouri
Millennial: $36,000
Gen Xer: $48,000
Baby boomer: $50,000
Montana
Millennial: $32,700
Gen Xer: $50,000
Baby boomer: $50,000
Nebraska
Millennial: $40,000
Gen Xer: $50,000
Baby boomer: $50,000
Nevada
Millennial: $35,000
Gen Xer: $48,300
Baby boomer: $50,000
New Hampshire
Millennial: $40,000
Gen Xer: $60,000
Baby boomer: $61,030
New Jersey
Millennial: $45,000
Gen Xer: $69,000
Baby boomer: $68,000
New Mexico
Millennial: $32,000
Gen Xer: $45,000
Baby boomer: $51,800
New York
Millennial: $45,000
Gen Xer: $58,000
Baby boomer: $60,000
North Carolina
Millennial: $35,000
Gen Xer: $48,000
Baby boomer: $50,000
North Dakota
Millennial: $40,000
Gen Xer: $52,000
Baby boomer: $50,000
Ohio
Millennial: $37,400
Gen Xer: $50,030
Baby boomer: $52,400
Oklahoma
Millennial: $35,000
Gen Xer: $46,400
Baby boomer: $49,200
Oregon
Millennial: $38,000
Gen Xer: $55,000
Baby boomer: $55,000
Pennsylvania
Millennial: $40,000
Gen Xer: $55,000
Baby boomer: $54,900
Rhode Island
Millennial: $40,500
Gen Xer: $56,500
Baby boomer: $62,400
South Carolina
Millennial: $32,400
Gen Xer: $45,000
Baby boomer: $50,000
South Dakota
Millennial: $36,000
Gen Xer: $45,000
Baby boomer: $46,050
Tennessee
Millennial: $34,600
Gen Xer: $46,000
Baby boomer: $50,000
Texas
Millennial: $37,000
Gen Xer: $50,000
Baby boomer: $53,100
Utah
Millennial: $37,100
Gen Xer: $54,000
Baby boomer: $57,000
Vermont
Millennial: $38,000
Gen Xer: $50,000
Baby boomer: $53,200
Virginia
Millennial: $41,400
Gen Xer: $60,000
Baby boomer: $64,750
Washington
Millennial: $45,000
Gen Xer: $64,000
Baby boomer: $65,000
West Virginia
Millennial: $33,000
Gen Xer: $47,000
Baby boomer: $50,000
Wisconsin
Millennial: $40,000
Gen Xer: $51,130
Baby boomer: $52,500
Wyoming
Millennial: $37,200
Gen Xer: $55,000
Baby boomer: $55,000
