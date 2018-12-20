Older Americans tend to have a higher income than younger Americans, and this holds in most US states and Washington, DC.

Business Insider found the median income for full-time, year-round workers in each state among three generational age groups: millennials , Gen Xers, and baby boomers.

The gap in median income between millennials and baby boomers ranged from the older generation making about 25% more than millennials in Iowa to 65% more than millennials in Alaska.

Across the US, older workers tend to have a higher income than younger workers.

Business Insider analyzed individual-level data from the US Census Bureau's 2017 " American Community Survey " available from the Minnesota Population Center's Integrated Public Use Microdata Series and found the median total income among full-time, year-round employed workers in each state for three generational age groups : millennials (age 21 to 36 in 2017), Gen Xers (age 37 to 52), and baby boomers (age 53 to 71). Median means half the group makes below that amount and half makes above that amount.

In all 50 states and Washington, DC, the median millennial made less money than the median Gen Xer or baby boomer, and in most states boomers earned more than their Gen X counterparts.

The gap in median salary between millennials and baby boomers ranged from the median boomer making about 25% more than the median millennial in Iowa to a 65% gap between the median millennial and median boomer in Alaska.

Here's what the typical worker in each of those three generations makes in every state.

Alabama

Millennial: $32,000

Gen Xer: $46,500

Baby boomer: $50,000

Alaska

Millennial: $43,000

Gen Xer: $65,000

Baby boomer: $71,000

Arizona

Millennial: $35,000

Gen Xer: $50,000

Baby boomer: $55,000

Arkansas

Millennial: $32,000

Gen Xer: $43,000

Baby boomer: $46,000

California

Millennial: $40,000

Gen Xer: $60,000

Baby boomer: $61,400

Colorado

Millennial: $40,000

Gen Xer: $60,000

Baby boomer: $60,000

Connecticut

Millennial: $45,000

Gen Xer: $65,000

Baby boomer: $70,000

Delaware

Millennial: $38,000

Gen Xer: $60,000

Baby boomer: $60,300

District of Columbia

Millennial: $63,000

Gen Xer: $95,200

Baby boomer: $80,000

Florida

Millennial: $33,000

Gen Xer: $45,000

Baby boomer: $50,000

Georgia

Millennial: $35,000

Gen Xer: $50,000

Baby boomer: $52,000

Hawaii

Millennial: $39,000

Gen Xer: $53,000

Baby boomer: $56,000

Idaho

Millennial: $33,000

Gen Xer: $50,000

Baby boomer: $48,100

Illinois

Millennial: $40,300

Gen Xer: $56,000

Baby boomer: $60,000

Indiana

Millennial: $37,500

Gen Xer: $50,000

Baby boomer: $51,900

Iowa

Millennial: $40,000

Gen Xer: $51,000

Baby boomer: $50,000

Kansas

Millennial: $37,200

Gen Xer: $50,000

Baby boomer: $52,000

Kentucky

Millennial: $35,000

Gen Xer: $47,810

Baby boomer: $50,000

Louisiana

Millennial: $35,000

Gen Xer: $49,000

Baby boomer: $50,000

Maine

Millennial: $38,000

Gen Xer: $50,000

Baby boomer: $52,000

Maryland

Millennial: $45,000

Gen Xer: $67,000

Baby boomer: $73,100

Massachusetts

Millennial: $50,000

Gen Xer: $72,000

Baby boomer: $70,000

Michigan

Millennial: $37,000

Gen Xer: $53,000

Baby boomer: $55,000

Minnesota

Millennial: $42,100

Gen Xer: $60,000

Baby boomer: $59,000

Mississippi

Millennial: $31,900

Gen Xer: $41,000

Baby boomer: $45,000

Missouri

Millennial: $36,000

Gen Xer: $48,000

Baby boomer: $50,000

Montana

Millennial: $32,700

Gen Xer: $50,000

Baby boomer: $50,000

Nebraska

Millennial: $40,000

Gen Xer: $50,000

Baby boomer: $50,000

Nevada

Millennial: $35,000

Gen Xer: $48,300

Baby boomer: $50,000

New Hampshire

Millennial: $40,000

Gen Xer: $60,000

Baby boomer: $61,030

New Jersey

Millennial: $45,000

Gen Xer: $69,000

Baby boomer: $68,000

New Mexico

Millennial: $32,000

Gen Xer: $45,000

Baby boomer: $51,800

New York

Millennial: $45,000

Gen Xer: $58,000

Baby boomer: $60,000

North Carolina

Millennial: $35,000

Gen Xer: $48,000

Baby boomer: $50,000

North Dakota

Millennial: $40,000

Gen Xer: $52,000

Baby boomer: $50,000

Ohio

Millennial: $37,400

Gen Xer: $50,030

Baby boomer: $52,400

Oklahoma

Millennial: $35,000

Gen Xer: $46,400

Baby boomer: $49,200

Oregon

Millennial: $38,000

Gen Xer: $55,000

Baby boomer: $55,000

Pennsylvania

Millennial: $40,000

Gen Xer: $55,000

Baby boomer: $54,900

Rhode Island

Millennial: $40,500

Gen Xer: $56,500

Baby boomer: $62,400

South Carolina

Millennial: $32,400

Gen Xer: $45,000

Baby boomer: $50,000

South Dakota

Millennial: $36,000

Gen Xer: $45,000

Baby boomer: $46,050

Tennessee

Millennial: $34,600

Gen Xer: $46,000

Baby boomer: $50,000

Texas

Millennial: $37,000

Gen Xer: $50,000

Baby boomer: $53,100

Utah

Millennial: $37,100

Gen Xer: $54,000

Baby boomer: $57,000

Vermont

Millennial: $38,000

Gen Xer: $50,000

Baby boomer: $53,200

Virginia

Millennial: $41,400

Gen Xer: $60,000

Baby boomer: $64,750

Washington

Millennial: $45,000

Gen Xer: $64,000

Baby boomer: $65,000

West Virginia

Millennial: $33,000

Gen Xer: $47,000

Baby boomer: $50,000

Wisconsin

Millennial: $40,000

Gen Xer: $51,130

Baby boomer: $52,500

Wyoming

Millennial: $37,200

Gen Xer: $55,000

Baby boomer: $55,000

