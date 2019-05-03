Here's how much the 10 highest and lowest pensioners take monthly in Ghana

According to him, less than 1% of pensioners in the country earns such amount from the SSNIT.

The second highest paid amount monthly is $9,738 (GH¢50,000) while the lowest amount is $ 58.43 (GH¢300).

“My highest paid pensioner earns about $10,711.80 (GH¢55,000) a month, that’s for 2019, the next one is 50,000, [and] the next one is 45,000. The percentage of people who earn such is very minimal, it is less than 1% of the pensioners,” Dr Tenkorang noted.

The SSNIT boss while reacting to complaints by some sections of the general public that SSNIT is shortchanging pensioners by giving them low pension payments revealed that the benefits are based on the contributions and salaries of workers, therefore, what people get from SSNIT depends on what they contribute to the company.

“The benefits that are prescribed by law under the SSNIT pension schemes anchors the benefits that you pay on the salary on which you contributed,” he noted, adding that, “So if you contribute on low salary or dodge your contribution, you should not expect to get more. You will get what you put in.”

