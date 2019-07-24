On Wednesday, President Kenyatta appointed (Amb.) Ukur Yatani Kanacho, who currently serves as the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, as the new treasury secretary in Acting Capacity.

Mr. Rotich is accused of flouting procurement procedures in awarding a contract worth more than $450m (£405m) for the construction of two dams to an Italian firm, CMC de Ravenna.

Here’s all you need to know about the new Treasury CS.

Kenya has a new Treasury Cabinet Secretary following the arrest of Mr. Henry Rotich and the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury Dr. Kamau Thugge both of whom are facing corruption charges.

Mr. Rotich is accused of flouting procurement procedures in awarding a contract worth more than $450m (£405m) for the construction of two dams to an Italian firm, CMC de Ravenna.

On Wednesday, President Kenyatta appointed (Amb.) Ukur Yatani Kanacho, who currently serves as the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, as the new treasury secretary in Acting Capacity responsible for National Treasury and Planning.

Here’s all you need to know about the new Treasury CS.

He was born in 1967 in North Horr, Marsabit County. He holds a Masters of Arts degree in Public Administration and Public Policy from the University of York in the United Kingdom.

Mr. Yattani is an alumnus of Egerton University where he graduated with an undergraduate degree in Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and sociology.

He has previously served as the Kenyan Ambassador to Austria between June 2009 and September 2012 and Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

In 1992 he began his career as a civil servant by joining the then provincial administration as a District Officer, for 8 years he served in this role and was tasked with the role of coordination of Government business at the District Level, Management of Disaster, maintenance of Law and Order and the articulation and subsequent dissemination of Government policies.

He resigned from his position as a senior District Commissioner to contest in the 2006 North Horr By-Election, where he won and succeeded the Late Bonaya Godana as the Member for North Horr constituency.

Between 2006 – 2007 he served as the assistant Minister in the Ministry of Science and Technology.

In 2013, he was elected as the first Governor of Marsabit County.