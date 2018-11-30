Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Here's a look at what the new income tax brackets mean for every type of US taxpayer this year

Finance Here's a look at what the new income tax brackets mean for every type of US taxpayer this year

Tax bracket income ranges have been adjusted for 2018 under the new Republican tax law. Here's how the changes will affect taxpayers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here are your new income tax brackets for 2018. play

Here are your new income tax brackets for 2018.

(Pool/Getty Images)

  • President Donald Trump signed the Republican tax bill into law late last year.
  • New income tax brackets for 2018 will affect nearly all taxpayers.
  • How much you'll pay in taxes depends on several factors, including whether you're single or married.
  • Business Insider previously listed how single people in different occupations would fare under the tax law.

The Republican tax plan is now the law of the land.

That means it's time for American taxpayers to brace for some major changes. The new law retains seven income tax brackets but alters the ranges. Personal exemptions have been eliminated, but the standard deduction has increased.

These changes to Americans' tax brackets will kick in when you file your 2018 taxes before Tax Day on April 15 in 2019.

How the new tax bracket shift affects you comes down to several factors, like how much you earn and whether you're married.

Here's how the new 2018 income tax brackets will affect both single and married Americans

New tax brackets aren't the only change. Personal exemptions have been eliminated for all taxpayers. play

New tax brackets aren't the only change. Personal exemptions have been eliminated for all taxpayers.

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

Here's how the new 2018 income tax brackets and increased standard deductions break down for every type of taxpayer.

2018 tax brackets and income ranges for single taxpayers

  • 10%: $0 to $9,525 of taxable income
  • 12%: $9,526 to $38,700
  • 22%: $38,701 to $82,500
  • 24%: $82,501 to $157,500
  • 32%: $157,501 to $200,000
  • 35%: $200,001 to $500,000
  • 37%: over $500,000
  • Standard deduction: $12,000

2018 tax brackets and income ranges for married taxpayers filing jointly and surviving spouses

  • 10%: $0 to $19,050 of taxable income
  • 12%: $19,051 to $77,400
  • 22%: $77,401 to $165,000
  • 24%: $165,001 to $315,000
  • 32%: $315,001 to $400,000
  • 35%: $400,001 to $600,000
  • 37%: over $600,000
  • Standard deduction: $24,000

2018 tax brackets and income ranges for taxpayers filing as head of household

  • 10%: $0 to $13,600 of taxable income
  • 12%: $13,601 to $51,800
  • 22%: $51,801 to $82,500
  • 24%: $82,501 to $157,500
  • 32%: $157,501 to $200,000
  • 35%: $200,001 to $500,000
  • 37%: over $500,000
  • Standard deduction: $18,000

2018 tax brackets and income ranges for married taxpayers filing separately

  • 10%: $0 to $9,525 of taxable income
  • 12%: $9,526 to $38,700
  • 22%: $38,701 to $82,500
  • 24%: $82,501 to $157,500
  • 32%: $157,501 to $200,000
  • 35%: $200,001 to $300,000
  • 37%: over $300,000
  • Standard deduction: $12,000

Top 3

1 Finance UK firm, CDC Group Plc is planning to invest $1 billion in...bullet
2 Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX,...bullet
3 Finance 9 of the coolest tiny homes around the world to rent on your...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Xi Jinping
Finance The legendary economist who predicted the housing crisis says the US will win the trade war
Trump farm
Finance The most disadvantaged Americans are poised to get hit the hardest by Trump's trade war
null
Finance 'Pick-and-shovel' stocks are the best way to get into the marijuana industry, money manager says
Deutsche Bank
Finance Deutsche Bank slumps to record low as probe said to widen to include board members (DB)
X
Advertisement