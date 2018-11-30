Here's a look at what the new income tax brackets mean for every type of US taxpayer this year

news

President Donald Trump signed the Republican tax bill into law late last year.

New income tax brackets for 2018 will affect nearly all taxpayers.

How much you'll pay in taxes depends on several factors, including whether you're single or married.

Business Insider previously listed how single people in different occupations would fare under the tax law.

The Republican tax plan is now the law of the land.

That means it's time for American taxpayers to brace for some major changes. The new law retains seven income tax brackets but alters the ranges. Personal exemptions have been eliminated, but the standard deduction has increased.

These changes to Americans' tax brackets will kick in when you file your 2018 taxes before Tax Day on April 15 in 2019.

How the new tax bracket shift affects you comes down to several factors, like how much you earn and whether you're married.

Here's how the new 2018 income tax brackets will affect both single and married Americans

2018 tax brackets and income ranges for single taxpayers

10%: $0 to $9,525 of taxable income

12%: $9,526 to $38,700

22%: $38,701 to $82,500

24%: $82,501 to $157,500

32%: $157,501 to $200,000

35%: $200,001 to $500,000

37%: over $500,000

Standard deduction: $12,000

2018 tax brackets and income ranges for married taxpayers filing jointly and surviving spouses

10%: $0 to $19,050 of taxable income

12%: $19,051 to $77,400

22%: $77,401 to $165,000

24%: $165,001 to $315,000

32%: $315,001 to $400,000

35%: $400,001 to $600,000

37%: over $600,000

Standard deduction: $24,000

2018 tax brackets and income ranges for taxpayers filing as head of household

10%: $0 to $13,600 of taxable income

12%: $13,601 to $51,800

22%: $51,801 to $82,500

24%: $82,501 to $157,500

32%: $157,501 to $200,000

35%: $200,001 to $500,000

37%: over $500,000

Standard deduction: $18,000

2018 tax brackets and income ranges for married taxpayers filing separately