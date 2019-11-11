The move, according to her, will be effective on Thursday, October 14, 2019.

She noted that only customers who have completed and submitted their Proof of Debt ("PoD") statements to her will receive the interim dividend.

The dividend, she added will be paid out at Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd (CBG) branches in the country.

Mrs Oware, however, noted that customers will have to follow some procedures before they can receive their payment.

Below is the full list of microcredit institutions affected:

Microcredit companies – Insolvent

  1. Allied Wealth Money Lending Limited
  2. Bennet Money Lending Limited
  3. Bremco Money Lending Company Limited
  4. Calmad Money Lending Company Limited
  5. Catamount Finance Money Lending Limited
  6. Citizens Money Lending Limited
  7. Divine Announcement Money Lending
  8. Fountain Money Lending Services Limited
  9. GDFS Money Lending Limited
  10. GFI Capital Management Money Lending Limited
  11. Great Africa Money Lending Limited
  12. Hatmag Money Lending Limited
  13. Haubins Money Lending Limited
  14. Index Money Lending Limited
  15. KAF Investment Money Lending Limited
  16. KBN Money Lending Limited
  17. KYC Money Lending Limited
  18. McOttley Money Lending Limited
  19. N & J Money Lending Limited
  20. Obrapa Money Lending Limited
  21. One2One Money Lending Services Limited
  22. Orbit Money Lending Co. Limited
  23. Pitsea Ways Money Lenders Limited
  24. P-Mag Investment Money Lending Services Limited
  25. Sat Finance Money Lending Limited
  26. Shammah Capital Money Lending Limited
  27. SNJ Money Lending Limited
  28. Uni-focus Money Lending Limited
  29. Zeta Money Lending Limited

Microcredit companies – Insolvent and ceased operations

  1. Boafo Yena Money Lending Limited
  2. CFI Money Lending Limited
  3. CIF Money Lending
  4. First Assurance Money Lending Services Limited
  5. Global Point Investment and Money Lending Services Limited
  6. Intelligent Money Lending Company Limited
  7. Kan Money Lending Company Limited
  8. PD PAG Money Lending Limited
  9. R.P.I.C. Money Lending Services Limited
  10. TCP Money Lending Limited