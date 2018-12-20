Nike was lower Thursday ahead of the company's second-quarter results, which were due out after the closing bell.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were looking for earnings of $0.46 a share on revenue of $9.17 billion.

Nike shares have easily outperformed the broader market this year, rising 7%.

Nike was set to report its second-quarter results following Thursday's closing bell.

Here's what analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting:

Earnings per share: $0.46

$0.46 Revenue: $9.17 billion

The results should "help to calm investor fears of a China and/or broader international slowdown," Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Cassel wrote in research note earlier this month.

She added: "We expect the event to be a positive catalyst for the stock and view the pullback as a compelling entry point; the options market implies a +/- 6% move over the event."

Cassel has an "overweight" rating and $103 price target 54% above where shares were trading Thursday.

Nike was up 7% this year.

