During the week, market capitalisation also depreciated to N11.612 trillion as sell-offs in market bellwethers outpaced last-minute bargain hunting activities.

According to the stock analysis by NSE, all other indices finished lower with the exception of the NSE CG, NSE Premium, NSE ASeM, NSE Banking, NSE-AFR Bank Value, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE Industrial Goods and NSE Pension indices which appreciated by 0.66%, 0.27%, 0.55%, 3.82%, 4.76%, 2.97%, 2.42% and 0.71% respectively

Analysts at Afrinvest expect bargain hunting activities seen last Friday to extend to early trades this week and could potentially drive positive returns in the NSE ASI.

Here are the top 10 outperforming and underperforming stocks last week: