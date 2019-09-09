In a notice published by Central Bank, it stated that depositors or withdrawers must provide their “full personal details” to the transacting institution.

The notice was signed by the Secretary of BoG, Frances Van-Hein Sackey.

The full details, in this case, refers to the “name and address, a verifiable identification card and a telephone number to the requisite bank or specialized deposit-taking institution.”

The directive was in compliance with section 23 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749), as amended. The Act seeks to shine transparency on persons engaging in financial transactions in a bid to stem money laundering.

It said, “in accordance with section 23(7) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2008, (Act 749) as amended, all banks and specialised deposit-taking institutions shall require the full personal details of a person who makes a deposit into or withdrawal from an account on behalf of another person.”

“Banks and specialised deposit-taking institutions and the general public are to take note and be guided accordingly,” it said.

Even though the notice was published on September 4, some of the banks and specialised deposit-taking institutions were complying with the directive before then.