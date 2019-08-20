The BoG did the clean-up on Friday, August 16, 2019.

After the clean-up, Ghana now has 11 finance houses to offer services to customers in the country.

Below is the list of what the Bank of Ghana says are Finance Houses in good standing.

1. Blue Financial Services Ghana Ltd.

2. Chrisline Financial Services Ltd.

3. Darfin Finance Company Ltd.

4. Forms Capital Ltd.

5. Jislah Financial Services Ltd.

6. N.D.K. Financial Services Ltd.

7. Oak Financial Services Ltd.

8. Profin Ghana Ltd.

9. SDC Finance Ltd.

10. Syndicated Capital Finance Ltd.

11. TF Financial Services Ltd.