A statement issued by the SEC said the mentioned CBG branches will from November 18, 2019, be open to receive from clients of the affected FMCs, evidence of investment claims.

This evidence includes investment certificates, account statements, receipts and other relevant documentation for validation.

“The offices of the affected FMCs will remain closed until further notice. We will issue further notice on commencement of payment to investors whose claims have been validated,” the statement

Find below the list of the CBG’s branches for customers to begin their validation processes.

List of CBG branches

CBG branches where customers can visit