According to the state, the activities of the four led to the collapse of the bank in 2017.

The other three who played various roles at the Bank during its operational period included Fitzgerald Odonkor, Tetteh Nettey and Kate Quartey-Papafio

The charges levelled against the four include multiple counts of conspiracy to steal, abetment of crime, stealing, and money laundering.

This action is the first by the state in the aftermath of the collapse of some nine banks by the central bank over their inability to meet a number of regulatory requirements.

Background

Bank of Ghana in 2017 revoked the licence of Capital Bank and UT Bank

The operation of the two defunct banks was taken over by GCB Bank.

The central bank in a statement noted that GCB Bank only took over the good assets of the two banks.

A receiver, Vish Ashiagbor of the PwC, was, hence, appointed to recover other assets of the two banks that may not be immediately available.

The receiver as part of measures to realise assets belong to the two defunct banks has instituted a legal action against shareholders of the two banks.

Below is the full charges:

Charge sheet

Charge sheet

Charge sheet

Charge sheet

Charge sheet

Charge sheet