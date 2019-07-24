  • The ministry is responsible for managing Kenya's National and County Levels of Government Finances.
The National Treasury is one of the most powerful and lucrative ministries in the Kenyan government. The ministry is responsible for managing Kenya's National and County Levels of Government Finances.

It derives its mandate from the Kenyan Constitution 2010, the Public Management Act 2012 and the Executive order No. 2/2013.

In order for one to occupy this senior government docket they not only need to have experience in government but also command the respect of multilateral partners, especially the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, and have the expertise and connections to restructure the national debt, which is a major source of worry for the public and government alike.

1. James Gichuru - 1963 - 1969

James Gichuru

2. Mwai Kibaki - 1969 - 1981

Mwai Kibaki

3. Arthur Magugu - 1981 - 1988

Arthur Magugu

4. George Saitoti - 1988-1992

The late George Saitoti

5. Musalia Mudavadi - 1993 - 1997

Musalia Mudavadi

6. Simeon Nyachae - 1998-1999

Simeon Nyachae.

7. Chris Okemo -1999-2001

Chris Okemo

8. Chris Obure -2001-2002

Chris Obure

9. David Mwiraria -2003-2006

File Image of David Mwiraria

10. Francis Masakhalia - 2006-2006

Francis Masakhalia

11. Amos Kimunya - 2006-2008

Amos Kimunya

12. John Michuki - 2008-2009

John Michuki

13. Uhuru Kenyatta - 2009 - 2012

Uhuru Kenyatta

13. Robinson Githae - 2012 - 2013

Robinson Githae

14. Henry Rotich - 2013 -2019

Henry Rotich
AFP
Henry Rotich

15. Ukur Yatani - 2019

Ukur Yatani.