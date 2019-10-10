Although Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced an increment in the energy sector levies, some companies have kept their fuel prices at a stable amount.

Here are 5 OMCs and their fuel prices so far:

1. Total

Total filling station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.39 and diesel at GH₵ 5.39.

Total Filling Station

2. Engen

Engen fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.38 and diesel at GH₵ 5.38.

Engen Filling Station

3. Shell

This fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.39 and diesel at GH₵5.39.

A branch of the Shell filling station

4. Allied fuel station

Allied fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.34 and diesel at GH₵ 5.33.

Allied Filling Station

5. Goil

This OMC sells its litre of diesel at GH¢5.30 and petrol at GH¢5.38.