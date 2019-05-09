The President stated this in a letter addressed to the Nigerian Senate on Thursday for confirmation.

By the CBN Act, the Nigerian parliament is saddled with the confirmation of any nominee for the position of the apex bank.

What the CBN Act 2017 says about appointment of a Governor?

According to the Act, “The Governor and Deputy-Governors shall be persons of recognised financial experience and shall be appointed by the President subject to confirmation by the Senate on such terms and conditions as may be set out in their respective letters of appointment.

“The Governor and Deputy Governors shall be appointed in the first instance for a term of five years and shall each be eligible for reappointment for another term not exceeding five years.”

Who is Godwin Emefiele?

Pulse Nigeria

Business Insider SSA by Pulse check shows that this is the first time a Governor of the Central Bank will be returning for the position.

Godwin Emefiele was first appointed by President Goodluck Jonathan in June 2014 and retained by President Muhammadu Buhari after a change of government in 2015.

He was former CEO and GMD of Zenith Bank Plc. Emefiele also served as Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc. since 2001.

As the head of the monetary authority, Emefiele and his team introduced policies and curtailed the effect of drop in oil price on the Nigerian Naira, fighting inflationary pressures and maintaining record-high interest rate.

Under his administration, the nation witnessed multiple exchange rates and periodically sustaining the forex exchange market with liquidity to ensure Naira is stable.

If confirmed by the Nigerian Senate, Godwin Emefiele, will continue as the CBN governor for another five-year term in office.