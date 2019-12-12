This is out of the GH¢45 billion revenue target set by the authority for 2019.

Although it is barely three weeks to the end of the year, the GRA is optimistic of collecting the remaining amount in taxes in order to meet the target.

The Commissioner-General of the GRA, Mr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah while briefing the media in Accra about the recent fire incident in the Authority’s offices at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, reiterated that there was no loss of money nor data, which could hinder the effort to meet revenue collection targets.

“We want to reemphasize that the incident has had no negative implication on revenue collection as we continue to work assiduously to meet our target before end of year,” he asserted.

The authority has also served notice to taxpayers who transact business at the affected Large Taxpayer Office (LTO), to, until further notice, transact business at the Kinbu Sub LTO, Kaneshie MTO (medium taxpayer office), Osu MTO, Legon MTO, Tema MTO, while taxpayers at the Adabraka MTO, could do business at the Adabraka small taxpayer office (STO).

While the GRA regrets the unfortunate incident, it noted, it is still awaiting reports on the fire from the Ghana National Fire Service to determine the next line of action.

The Commissioner-General, however, said the GRA will continue its nationwide enforcement activities with a number of distress actions scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

Other efforts to augment revenue collection before the end of this year include the mounting of roadblocks to check excise tax stamps, Value Added Tax (VAT) invoices on goods being transported including checks on import documents among others.