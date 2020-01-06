This follows a revision of the earlier target from GHS46 billion to GHS43 billion.

The Board Chairman for GRA, Professor Stephen Adei made the revelation while he spoke in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM.

According to him, his outfit did very well in December 2019 by collecting more taxes.

He said, “The target, in general, was about GH¢46 billion but you know the government changed the benchmark rate at the port, so, it was revised a little over GH¢43 billion, which we have slightly exceeded.”

Adding that “It will interest you to note that in December 2019, we more than met our target in revenue collection; actually, I’m having a board meeting because every day, they have to calibrate. The last time it was about GH¢5.6 billion while we were looking for GH¢5.0 billion, so, thank God.”

In the first half of 2019, the country raked in GH¢22.7 billion, compared to a target of GH¢29.95 billion.

Next year, the government is targeting a revenue of GH¢65.8 billion.