According to GSS, this indicated that between July 2018 and July 2019 (year-on-year), the PPI increased by 8.8%.

This represents a 1.7 percentage point increase in producer inflation relative to the rate recorded in June 2019 (7.1%).

The month-on-month change in producer price index between June 2019 and July 2019 was 1.9 per cent

The PPI in the mining and quarrying sub-sector increased by 5.2 percentage points over the June 2019 rate of 22.4 percent to record 27.6% in July 2019. The producer inflation for manufacturing, which constitutes more than two-thirds of total industry, increased by 0.1 percentage points to record 5.4%.

The utility sub-sector recorded inflation rate of 6.9% indicating an increase of 5.8 percentage points over the rate recorded in June 2019.

In July 2018, the producer price inflation rate for all industry was 8.2% but declined continuously to 5.8% in September 2018. In October 2018, the rate increased to 7.2% but declined consistently to 3.4% in January 2019.

Since then, the rate resumed its upward trend to record 7.1 percent in April 2019 but declined to 6.7% in May 2019. However, the rate increased to 7.1% in June 2019 and then to 8.8% in July 2019.