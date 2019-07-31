However, in the President’s view, those changes have not proven sufficient at the moment “for us to sit back and say that now we have created a situation where the financing sector can be really autonomous and independent."

“There is the need for some involved engagement to find out how this particular hurdle can be overcome because with the changes that have been made…the interest rates in Ghana are still relatively high,” President Akufo-Addo said.

On July 19, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) maintained its key policy rate at a five-year low of 16%. This is the third consecutive hold following January’s unexpected cut.

Businesses and individuals hoped that this would have reflected in the interest rates charged by banks. But that has not been the case.

Meanwhile, the Summary of Economic and Financial data of the central bank indicates that the average lending rate of banks is now pegged at 27.8% as of February 2019, after falling to 26.9% in December last year from the 29.3% recorded in February 2018.

President Akufo-Addo is not happy with the double-digit rate because according to him this does not auger well for the private sector.

“The entrepreneurial capacity and capabilities of Ghanaians is no longer an issue but where does the entrepreneur turn to for the 50, 100, 200,000-dollar initial support from the bank?” he queried.

In his view, the microfinance institutions are no longer viable alternatives because they are “taking not just an arm and a leg but both arms and legs in terms of the rates of interests that they are charging.”

“Sitting back and watching what is going on in the economy, I believe that this is the single most important breakthrough we can make is for interest rates to be brought to accessible levels.”