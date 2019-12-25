While delivering his Christmas and New Year message, President Akuffo-Addo said the Ministry of Finance is to work hand-in-hand with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to ensure a 100% payment of depositors of failed banks, microfinance, and savings and loan companies whose licenses have been revoked.

He added that, the decision to sanitise the banking system was a painful one and that it was very necessary for such a measure to be put in place to safeguard the funds of 4.6 million depositors.

"We've had to take painful but necessary measures, to sanitise and save the banking system, a process which I know has brought discomfort to many a household."