Ghana's Parliament has approved for the government to sspend over $15 billion in 2019.

Parliament approved this on Saturday (December 22, 2018).

This was announced in the Appropriation Bill, 2018.

The lawmakers in Ghana have approved the government’s proposed expenditure of almost GHC 78.7 billion ($ 15,879,240,000) for 2019.

This was announced in the Appropriation Bill, 2018.

The amount which was approved Saturday (December 22, 2018) will be spent from the consolidated fund.

Out of the money approved, GHC18 billion ($3.6 billion) will go into interest payments of existing loans, GHC 22.8 billion ($4.6 billion) will be used for compensation of employees and GHC1.6 billion ($325.7 million) allocated for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Meanwhile, the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) will be allowed to keep and use GHC4.426 billion ($895.7 million) of Internally Generated Funds during 2019.

GHC40.617 billion of the approved spending would be used to pay for other government obligations.