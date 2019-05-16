The Deputy Government Statistician, David Kombat who made the revelation said the increase in the rate for the non-food sub-sector contributed to the increase in inflation.

According to him, the inflation rate was driven mainly by the prices of clothing and footwear for non-food items and coffee, tea and cocoa for food items.

“Five subgroups recorded year-on-year inflation rates higher than the group’s average of 10.4 per cent. Clothing and footwear recorded the highest inflation rate of 14.3 percent followed by recreation and culture 14.1 per cent, transport with 13.2 percent. However, inflation in the health sector recorded the lowest rate of 5.9 per cent”.

Mr Kombat noted however that the food group had 7.3 per cent, a reduction of 1.1 per cent from the March figure.

“The consumer inflation is the change over time in the price of general goods and services that households acquire for consumption,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the regional level, the year-on-year rate ranged from 8 percent for the Upper East region to11.5 percent for Upper West Region.

The monthly rate for the overall inflation was 1.1 per cent compared with the 1.2 per cent recorded for March 2019.