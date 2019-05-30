The CAGD said most of these loan contractors mainly target workers who are on the government payroll.

According to the CAGD, these persons who lure workers to apply for loans from institutions which transact business through the CAGD’s Third Party Reference System (TPRS), do so with the promise that government will repay the loan for them on maturity.

“The Department hereby states that it has not authorized any member of its staff to facilitate loan agreement for workers on government Payroll.”

“Any Public/Civil Servant who needs loan must deal directly with the third party institutions concerned”, a statement issued by the CADG and signed by the Deputy Controller and Accountant General (Audit & Investigations), Wisdom Komlan Messan warned.

The Department further warned its staff to desist from such malpractice or face the law when caught.

“The public is to note that the Department will not be liable for the consequences of any such transactions purported to have been negotiated by its members of staff”, it warned.