This brings to an end a 2-year contract offered him in May 2017 by the Ministry of Finance.

Until his appointment, Mr Asante Ofosuhene was the Deputy Controller and Accountant General responsible for the management of the Government Treasury.

He acted creditably on several occasions as the Controller and Accountant General in the absence of the substantive Controller.

Mr Asante Ofosuhene replaced Seidu Kotomah.

He is expected to hand over to Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem.

Background

Mr Asante Ofosuhene was a Public Finance Specialist and a Lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He was also a Consultant for a number of institutions including the World Bank.

Mr Ofosuhene is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (U.K. & Ireland) F.C.C.A and Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA) Ghana.

He has a Master’s degree in Business Administration (Finance option) from the University of Ghana.

He is also a graduate of the London School of Accountancy.