According to the department, its examination of the two ministries’ accounts showed that the purchases happened in 2015 and 2016.

Although the monies were paid in full, the Auditor-General says he found no evidence that the cars were ever delivered.

The Auditor-General revealed this in its report on the public accounts of government for the financial year ending December 2018.

The report noted that interaction with officials of the Works and Housing Ministry showed that they were unaware of any procurement of vehicles for them.

However, the Interior Ministry was aware of the payments.

The Auditor-General, Mr Domelevo found that the Housing Ministry, in an instance, paid more than GH¢1 million in 2015 for the cars.

He has, hence, asked the Controller and Accountant General and the two ministries to as a matter of urgency investigate the issue and retrieve all the vehicles for inspection.

Meanwhile, the report has indicated that it has been probing the accounts of the country’s missions abroad, and has found that in many cases, the missions were receiving monies far above their budgets.

In 2018, for instance, although the missions had requested for $19 million, $27 million from the consolidated fund was transferred to them.