According to the GRA, this group of small scale self-employed includes commercial transport operators in the country.

The GRA added that it is ready to launch an electronic payment platform for operators in the informal sector to improve tax collection. Currently, only 200,000 taxable people in the informal sector pay taxes.

Speaking at the GRA’ s 2019 Tax and Good Governance Week, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said he was optimistic the platform will enhance tax collection.

He said that the government will achieve its vision of Ghana Beyond Aid when domestic revenue mobilization is improved.

“The Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda, is a key vision of the current government, as it believes the country has all the resources to be self-sufficient.”

“The president has a vision of establishing Ghana as the Black Star of Africa, a prosperous country that provides economic opportunities for its people and thrives in a democratic society driven by the desire for equitable development for all parts of the nation,” Dr Bawumia added.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta also said the need for improved domestic revenue mobilization has become very important especially as Ghana has exited the IMF programme.

“About three weeks ago, the country concluded its credit facility programme with the IMF. It is, therefore, necessary that domestic resource mobilisation efforts are being greatly enhanced. All hands must be on deck in our revenue mobilisation drive,” he said.

Tax revenue contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product for 2018 was 10.8%. The figure is expected to increase to 17.1% by the end of 2019.