The pensioners of the Migrants and Labour General Workers Union argued that the increment in utility tariffs has caused them to make this demand.

They explained further that the standard 10% increment is not enough considering the way utility tariffs and commodities are on the rise.

The union is also calling on the government to provide them with decent jobs for pensioners and retirees in the country. They said this will enable them to get some decent money even in pension.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, president of the union, Moses Tei Partey said most pensioners in Ghana are paid between GHC300 and GHC500. He said the amount is not able to cater for a pensioner for the whole month.

He further indicated that due to the meager amount they receive, they are unable to take care of their responsibilities and also afford some social services such as hospital and utility bills.

Mr Tei Partey said the government must play a key role in ensuring that they do not lack when they retire.