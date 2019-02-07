In 2019, Ghanaian investors have been encouraged to focus on bonds.

The Head of Wealth Management at the Standard Chartered Bank said investment in bonds this year will guarantee strong returns.

Setor Quashigah also added that it is best to invest in products that can make cash readily available to investors.

She was speaking at the bank’s 2019 Global Outlook and its Wealth Offerings in Accra.

Mrs Quashigah explained that the prudent investment in bonds this year will guarantee strong returns.

“This year, our investment theme is ‘A Year to Prepare and React’. Prepare and react because we’ve seen a few trends here and there and we are advocating that, for instance, don’t tie yourself up into very tight equities and keep it simple, be nimble enough to be able to move when the tides change. What we’ve also said is that if you look at the current trend, emerging market bonds are the way to go, including Ghana bonds.”

She also added that it is best to invest in products that can make cash readily available to investors. She indicated that it is only prudent to maintain some instruments that can be easily liquidated.

“We’re not asking people to keep money in their savings or current accounts idle. What we are saying is yes, keep some idle but also invest in funds you can quickly get out of and move into some other funds.”

This advice has become necessary especially because of the poor choices of investments some Ghanaians have made in the past.

An example is the investment in Menzgold Ghana where customers are now agitated because it seems their principals and returns have all gone down.