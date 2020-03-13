This means that civil servants in Ghana will start enjoying an increased salary.

Reports from dailyguidenetwork indicate that this will start from March 2020.

The agreed increment is coming after the government and the executive of the Civil and Local Government Service Association of Ghana signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to that effect.

The said MoU was signed on August 18, 2016.

In a statement issued by a Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, said the basic salary will be paid as a premium to the staff of Civil Service and Local Government Service.

It added that the associated arrears are to be paid in a single tranche by the end of March 2020.