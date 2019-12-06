The GPHA recently increased its tariffs by 10%. However, the implementation of the adjustment rather led to an increase of up to 200% in ports tariffs.

The freight forwarders were unhappy with this development. They said they felt cheated by the GPHA. The freight forwarders petitioned the Transport Minister to intervene.

The minister then instructed the GPHA to revise its tariffs and incorporates the concerns of all key stakeholders.

In a press statement issued by GPHA, it stated that the Transport Minister directed that US dollar indexation in the GPHA’s Fourth Schedule, which had led to as much as 200 percent in tariffs hikes, should now be fixed at 40 percent.

The GPHA added that the upfront payment on containers in “Red Channel Category” raised by Meridian Port Services (MPS) at Port of Tema Terminal 2 should cease immediately.

“Consignees of such containers should make payment to MPS or any other Terminal Operator only after the physical examination is conducted. This will ensure that the charges are based on services actually rendered at the Intensive Inspection Platform."

GPHA also directed MPS to cease charging Transport Charge on containers.

“We have indicated to MPS that the Transport Charge has no legitimate basis in the current Ghana Ports Tariffs. The raising of full Terminal Handling Charge on containers transferred to ICDs. viz. Golden Jubilee Terminal, Transit Terminal, Reefer Terminal and the Tema Bonded should cease with immediate effect."

"It should be noted that the clearance process of such containers begins at MPS and ends at the designated ICD. It is fair to view the process as a continuous value chain. Therefore, Terminal Handling Charges for such containers shall be paid at the ICDs and shared equally between MPS and the designated ICD,” GPHA added.

The GPHA said they reached these decisions in the interest of peace and stability in the maritime sector.

Meanwhile, the freight forwarders at the Tema Port have said that they are happy with new development and thankful to the minister for intervening.