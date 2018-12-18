This follows an announcement made by the President, Nana Akuffo Addo on Monday, December 17, 2018.

According to the President, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has contracted the $50 million loan which will be vigorously disbursed and employed in the new year of 2019 for the work.

President Nana Addo whilst delivering an opening address at the Conference of Heads of Missions, held at Jubilee House, in Accra as well revealed that the country out of his works done within 23 months has redeemed its image in the international fronts.

He attributed the development to the work done by Ghana’s High Commissioners and Ambassadors, and urged them to “continue in this regard over the period of your tenures in office.”

He added that Ghana has managed to build an enviable reputation as a peaceful, stable country, and a beacon of democracy on the continent. Hence, the request for investors to do more business in the country.

“It is in our collective interest that we do everything we can, not only to preserve this hard-won reputation but also to attract the investments that will facilitate the structural transformation of our economy, so central to the future prosperity and stability of our country,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo then assured that his government was committed to resolving the challenges faced by the Ministry and the Missions, and as a first step, there has been a modest increase in this year’s budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.