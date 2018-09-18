Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Gary Cohn says Jamie Dimon would be a 'phenomenal' and 'spectacular' president

Finance Gary Cohn says Jamie Dimon would be a 'phenomenal' and 'spectacular' president

Gary Cohn, who was president of Goldman Sachs before he joined the Trump administration, was speaking Monday days after Dimon said he could "beat Trump" in an election. Dimon later walked back his remarks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase play

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase

(Brian Snyder/Reuters)

  • Gary Cohn, the former National Economic Council director and the ex-president of Goldman Sachs, said JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon would be a phenomenal president.
  • Dimon said at an event last Wednesday that he would beat President Donald Trump in an election, then walked back his comments in a statement shortly after.
  • The president's job is "in many respects very similar" to running a complex, multinational firm, Cohn said.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon would be ideal for the presidency, according to Gary Cohn, the former top economic adviser to President Donald Trump.

Cohn, who was president of Goldman Sachs before he joined the Trump administration, was speaking Monday, just days after Dimon said he could "beat Trump" in an election. Dimon later walked back his remarks.

"I think Jamie would make a phenomenal president," Cohn said at a Reuters event in New York. "I think Jamie would be a spectacular president."

Cohn added his experience in the Oval Office showed that the president's job was "in many respects very similar" to running a complex, multinational firm.

But Dimon may not be making any political moves soon, even after showing confidence in his ability to beat Trump at a JPMorgan event last Wednesday.

Shortly after CNBC reported on his comments, Dimon released a statement clarifying that he was not running for president. "Proves I wouldn't make a good politician," Dimon said of his earlier comments. "I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems."

Dimon, a lifelong Democrat, added that he could not win an election due to the "liberal side" of the Democratic Party.

Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, also a former Goldman Sachs executive, were important advocates of the corporate and personal tax cuts that Trump signed into law in January. Cohn left the administration in April after just 14 months on the job.

Now read:

Top 3

1 Finance Nigeria's central bank says banks will pay N10,000 fine for any...bullet
2 Finance Kenya’s capital ranked the sixth wealthiest city in the...bullet
3 Finance I flew 14 hours on one of the best airlines in the world...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance Alibaba founder Jack Ma says the US-China trade war is 'going to be a mess' and could last 20 years (BABA)
Nigeria, Angola and Kenya have three of the most volatile economies in the world
Finance Nigeria, Angola and Kenya have three of the most volatile economies in the world
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, ORCL, KO, TSLA, HMNY)
union jack boots british britain english england united kingdom rain
Finance Britain's economy is entering a 'new era' — and it has nothing to do with Brexit