Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport bagged the following awards: Best Luxury Airport Hotel Africa and Best Luxury Airport Hotel Kenya.

This marks another momentous moment for the hotel and adds to the growing number of international awards the property has received. In December 2018, the Hotel Awards heralded Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport as the BEST AIRPORT HOTEL on the continent.

Vivek Mathur, General Manager Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi said; “Going on to win the accolade for Best Luxury Airport Hotel in Africa further cements our position as the leader in our category across the continent having won Best Airport Hotel in 2018 as well. We continue to remain committed to setting the bar high; ensuring we always give our guests the essentials as well as the little extras they appreciate”.

These awards are the most acclaimed industry awards are acknowledged globally. It is an achievement that is recognized as a mark of excellence for hospitality industry professionals. Key areas the judges assess on include: design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

The Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport is a 172-room hotel located strategically inside the JKIA Complex opened in October 2017. Earlier this year, the hotel introduced Outdoor Catering targeted specifically at the Kenyan market wanting the award-winning experience at their doorstep.