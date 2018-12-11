Forget realtors — more Americans are selling their homes online to real-estate companies like Zillow, who make an offer in 2 days and can close in a week

news

Zillow is part of a growing group of real-estate companies in the United States that buy homes directly from homeowners.

Through Zillow's service, which will soon be available in eight US markets, homeowners receive a preliminary offer within two days and close the sale in as little as seven days from signing.

But these companies charge a higher fee than a real estate agent, typically ranging from 6% to 13% of the purchase price.

One research analyst told the LA Times that by 2021, i-buyers could account for 10% of the existing home sale market.

Everything is easier online — even selling your house.

More Americans are turning to online real-estate companies like San Francisco-based startup Opendoor and Zillow to quickly sell their homes; no open houses, considering multiple bids, or waiting on a buyer to work out financing, the Los Angeles Times' Andrew Khouri reports.

Zillow Offers is already available in seven US markets, including Phoenix, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Denver, and will soon be launching in Riverside, California, Zillow announced on Tuesday.

The service radically simplifies the selling process for homeowners: They enter their address online, answer questions about the home, send in photos, and wait for Zillow to consult a local real estate agent and come up with a home value estimate. It takes only about two business days, Khouri wrote.

Then Zillow sets up an in-person walkthrough before handing over a confirmed offer. If the homeowner accepts the offer, they choose a closing date between seven and 90 days from signing.